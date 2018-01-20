Happening nearby: Taize Prayer Service at St. Alban’s Jan. 21

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church is holding a Taize Prayer Service at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21. All are invited to experience this contemporary form of worship with chants, scripture, repetition, silence and contemplation.

Taize worship originated in a monastic community in the small village of Taize, France in the 1940s. According to a St. Alban’s announcement, its peaceful, contemplative nature has drawn millions from all over the world to practice this kind of worship.

Refreshments will be served following this service. St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds. For more information, call 425-778-0371, email StAlbansEdmonds@gmail.com or go to www.StAlbansEdmonds.org.