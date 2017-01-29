Happening nearby: Terrace accepting comments for new development on Lynnwood border

The City of Mountlake Terrace is now accepting public comments on a four-building 18-unit townhouse project proposed for a 1.01-acre plot of vacant land near the Lynnwood-Mountlake Terrace border.

The Park Lane Townhomes development is being proposed at 21216 52nd Ave. W., just south of the 7-11 store on the southwest corner of 212th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West.

Application for the project has been submitted to city officials by Land Technologies of Arlington and Monterra Partners LLC, a small partnership out of Mill Creek.

The City of Mountlake Terrace Department of Community and Economic Development is accepting written comments on the proposed Park Lane Townhomes through Feb. 24 at Interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., Ste. 200.

–Story and photo by Doug Petrowski