Happening nearby: Terrace teen still missing, last seen near EWHS

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is still investigating the case of a female Terrace teenager who has been missing since early January.

The teen, 15-year-old Jordan Adams, was last seen the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Edmonds-Woodway High School walking away from campus by herself.

Adams is described as 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 210 pounds. Jordan’s hairstyle is currently a mohawk colored bright red and orange.

“It is an open case that the detectives are working on now,” Cmdr. Doug Hansen said.

If you have seen her or know anything about where she may be, contact the Mountlake Terrace Police Department at 425-670-8260.