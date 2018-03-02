Happening nearby: Three dogs die in Martha Lake house fire; house is total loss

Three dogs died and a family of four was displaced after an early-morning fire in unincorporated Snohomish County near Martha Lake, east of Lynnwood.

The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. in the 17000 block of 13th Avenue West. The residents, a couple and their two young children, discovered the fire after they were awakened by a loud bang.

The house was engulfed in flames when South County Fire crews arrived at the scene from less than one block away.

“Firefighters had to attack the fire from outside because fire conditions made it too dangerous to enter the structure,” said South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes.

All four residents and one dog made it out safely. Three dogs did not escape.

The house is a total loss. Damage is estimated at over $200,000. The Red Cross and Support 7 are providing assistance to the family.

This appears to be an accidental fire that may have started in the attic, according to the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office. The exact cause is undetermined, Hynes said.