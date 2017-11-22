Happening nearby: Two arrested in armed robbery at Mountlake Terrace pot shop

1 of 2

Two suspects were arrested early Wednesday morning after an armed robbery at Rainier Cannabis, located at 22002 64th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. An Edmonds K-9 unit assisted in the call.

The incident was initially reported on Tuesday night just before midnight. An owner of the store was watching the incident as it occurred from a surveillance system, according to a police report. Two suspects entered the building armed with firearms–one had an AR-15 rifle and the other had a handgun.

Police officers responded to the scene before the suspects exited the store, and confronted the suspects when they did.

“The suspects immediately retreated into the store and fled out the back,” a police report states. “One suspect was observed dropping his rifle as he ran behind Azteca and jumped a fence.”

Officers set up a containment perimeter and a K-9 track was conducted.

“After a long track, one suspect was captured hiding inside a boat and another was found near a residence on 64th Ave. W.,” according to the report.

One suspect was also arrested for an outstanding $400,000 burglary warrant. The other was a convicted felon on active supervision for robbery.

Both suspects were taken to the Snohomish County Jail Wednesday morning and booked for robbery. Additional charges are pending.