Happening nearby: Two taken to Harborview after Highway 99 car crash Saturday

Two people were taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night after the vehicle in which they were riding was struck by another car in the 23600 block of Highway 99 in Edmonds at 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, the car was crossing Highway 99 westbound at 236th Street Southwest when it was broadsided by a car headed southbound on the highway. Both occupants of the car that was struck had to be extricated from the vehicle by South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue crews, Hawley said.