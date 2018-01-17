Happening nearby: Unincorporated Lynnwood burglary suspects captured in Mountlake Terrace

Updated at 4 p.m. with additional information from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Mountlake Terrace Police helped the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrest a burglary suspect on Wednesday in the area of 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West.

The incident began in an area of unincorporated Lynnwood, according to Mountlake Terrace Police Cmdr. Mike Haynes.

According to Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Shari Ireton, a male homeowner reported that he caught someone breaking into his house in the 2900 block of 211th Street Southwest in unincorporated Lynnwood. The incident was reported at 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect, who was described as a male with a large build in a navy sweatshirt and navy sweatpants, fled.

“He fled on foot northbound on 28th Avenue West,” Ireton said. “Several police agencies set up containment to assist in the search.”

The suspect was located in a vehicle near 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West.

“Officers from the Sheriff’s Office, Brier Police and Mountlake Terrace stopped the vehicle and detained the suspect,” Haynes said. “We have no involvement other than the assist to the Sheriff’s Office.”

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect around 3 p.m.