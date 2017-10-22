Haunted STEM Lab at Edmonds Community College this Friday

Edmonds Community College invites the community to visit the Haunted STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Lab 12-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in Monroe Hall, 6606 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Attendees will witness explosive — yet safe — demonstrations and participate in hands-on activities such as 3D printing and laser cutting. There will also be vortex smoke rings and Ruben’s tubes, or flame tubes that demonstrate how acoustic waves work.

The event is free and open to the public. All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

To learn more about STEM at Edmonds CC, visit edcc.edu/stem.