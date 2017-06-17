Heading south on Sunday? Plan ahead for possible delays

Those heading south on Sunday should plan ahead for possible delays, as there are several large events and road work projects taking place.

The biggest delay north of Seattle will be a morning closure on the Montlake Bridge from 5:30-11:30 a.m for repair work.

Closures or slowdowns are also expected on I-90 at Bellevue Way Southwest and I-90 north to Ellensburg, among others.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Seattle Marathon & Half Marathon will also take place on Sunday, causing some road closures in downtown Seattle and near the stadiums.

