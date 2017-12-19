Healthy Eating: Baked latkes for Chanukah

I was raised in the Midwest in a reform Jewish household. The cultural aspects of growing up Jewish continue to be important to me and part of that legacy involves delicious food memories from the holidays. I am sorry that I did not pay more attention to my paternal grandmother’s cooking and capture some of her delicious recipes. The food memories of sitting around her dining room table during Jewish holidays are magical and powerful.

During the Festival of Light that we know as Chanukah, she served the most delicious latkes. While most everyone loves potato latkes, you might not love the mess of frying them or the guilt associated with eating them. These latkes are baked in the oven which makes them a healthier version of the fried ones. But they are just as tasty. You need to watch them carefully while they are baking in the oven, so they do not burn. Please do not leave sight of them while they are baking! The Pickled Applesauce is basically a tangy-spicy applesauce that is a nice accompaniment to a savory dish. You can also serve these with Greek yogurt or sour cream.