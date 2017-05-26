High school scholar-athletes, coaches, community members honored

Edmonds-Woodway High School multi-sport athletes Kendra Cooper and Kia Mackey received top honors Wednesday night during the Edmonds School District’s 16th annual Scholar-Athlete recognition banquet. A total of 17 graduating scholar-athletes from all four Edmonds School District comprehensive high schools, along with coaches and community members, were honored during the event, sponsored by the Edmonds law firm of Beresford Booth.

Cooper, an EWHS volleyball, basketball and softball player, received a $3,500 scholarship. Emcee Al Rasmussen lauded Cooper for her ability to balance — along with three sports and many other school activities — two years of study in the school’s sports medicine program, compiling over 300 hours of field experience.

Cooper will be traveling to Lacey this week — along with her Edmonds-Woodway teammates — to compete in the state 3A softball tournament.

“It is safe to say this young woman will continue to take the world by storm as she graduates with a perfect 4.0 and heads to Washington State University to pursue a degree in athletic training and pre-medicine,” Rasmussen said.

Mackey, a track and field and soccer athlete who started on the Warriors’ 2014 state girls soccer championship team, was awarded a $3,000 scholarship. She was active in ASB during her four years at Edmonds-Woodway, serving as student body president this year, and has also volunteered with Special Olympics.

“Amidst all of this activity, she somehow found time to complete the International Baccalaureate curriculum and will graduate this June with a 3.99 GPA,” Rasmussen noted. Mackey will attend Occidental College in the fall where she will play soccer and pursue a degree in human biology.

All 17 students chosen to be recognized were not only stellar athletes, but also had significant academic and community service credentials. In addition, the event highlighted an outstanding coach and a community contributor from each of the four high schools.

The My Neighborhood News Network of online community news sites — My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews — was a coach’s award sponsor.

School District Athletic Director Stroncek also presented her own recognition — the Director’s Award — to Scott Williams of the district’s athletic staff. Williams, who has worked in the district athletic department since the mid-1990s, “has been all about giving back to his community,” Stroncek said. A gym manager for volleyball, girls and boys basketball and wrestling, Williams also serves as the Mountlake Terrace High School site supervisor for baseball games. This year, as frequent rain-outs played havoc with baseball schedules districtwide, Williams was always there to accommodate numerous teams who wanted to play on Terrace’s turf field, Stroncek said.

Here are the remaining honorees, by school:

Edmonds-Woodway High School

Athletes

Abby Culver, athletic trainer, 3.99 GPA, headed to Washington State University where she’ll major in kinesiology, $3,000.

Sam McCloughan, cross country and track and field, 3.71 GPA, Gonzaga University, business or biology, $2,000.

Brandon Mitchell, baseball and wresting, 3.85 GPA, Claremont McKenna College, physics, $2,000 award.

Community contributor

Parent Beckie Peterson, who among her many contributions coordinated a successful fundraising campaign for a new sound system in the EWHS gymnasium.

Coach

Terry Ray, assistant wrestling coach. EWHS Athletic Director Angie McGuire pointed to Ray’s efforts to establish the school’s first-ever girls wrestling program this year.

Lynnwood High School

Athletes

Eli Edwards, basketball, track and field, 3.79 GPA, University of Washington, computer science, $2,500.

Taylor Fahey, cross country, basketball and tennis, 4.0 GPA, Pacific Lutheran University, undecided major, $2,000.

Reilly Walsh, volleyball, basketball and tennis, 3.47 GPA college still undecided, business management, $1,500.

Leul Wolde, cross country, wrestling and track and field, 3.67 GPA, University of Washington, computer science and engineering, $1,000.

Community contributor

Mike Pivec, a key volunteer for Lynnwood Royals athletics, Pivec also is the father of two of Lynnwood High’s best-known athletes — sisters Mikayla and Malia Pivec.

Coach

Pablo Mummy, head boys soccer coach, who this spring led LHS to its first-ever district championship. The team’s appearance in the state tournament marked the first time the Royals had qualified for state in 31 years.

Meadowdale High School

Athletes

Brooke Hoppe, cross country and track and field, 4.0 GPA, Macalester College, biochemistry, $2,000.

Lena Osterberg, swimming and tennis, 3.97 GPA, Washington State University, animal sciences, $1,000.

Zach Plummer, football, basketball and track and field, 4.0 GPA, University of Washington, computer science, $2,500.

Drew Tingstad, football and basketball, 3.85 GPA, Humboldt State University, economics, $3,000.

Community contributors

Parents Mary Jo Schaefer and Scott Schaefer, who were lauded by Meadowdale High Athletic Director Beth Marriott for doing “all the behind-the-scenes work that no one else wants to do.”

Coach

Matt Leonard, head football coach who led the Mavericks to the state semifinals for the first time in school history last fall. Leonard also assists with the school’s wrestling and golf programs.

Mountlake Terrace High School

Athletes

Meeka Diaz, cheer, 3.3 GPA, Western Washington University, $1,500.

Adam Lorraine, tennis and baseball, 3.93 GPA, University of Washington, business administration and sports marketing, $2,500.

Jessica Ong, cross country and track and field, 3.96 GPA, University of San Diego, psychology, $2,500.

Daniel Smart, football and baseball, 3.5 GPA, Gonzaga University, mechanical engineering, $1,000.

Community contributors

Parents Sandy Merten and Tom Scherich, who “are always there to step up and help where needed,” said MTHS Athletic Director Kim Stewart.

Coach

Rene Noeun, head volleyball coach, who has shown her ongoing commitment to the betterment of her players.