Highway 99 motel partially evacuated Tuesday night due to suspicious device

A motel near the intersection of 208th Street Southwest and Highway 99 in Lynnwood had to be partially evacuated on Tuesday night due to a suspicious package located in the area.

The package has since been tested by Washington State Patrol (WSP) bomb technicians. The test was inconclusive in determining if it was an explosive or not. It was destroyed without incident.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. from the Rodeo Inn motel manager. Tuesday night. A suspicious package described as a construction caulking gun with what appeared to be a fuse on one end, according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty.

WSP came to the scene and moved the device to a safe area. They put the device through an x-ray to try to determine if it was an explosive.

“The x-ray was inconclusive, so bomb techs destroyed it soon after removing it from the scene, using another explosive to render it safe,” Doty said.

Motel guests were allowed back inside before 11 p.m.