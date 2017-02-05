Historical photos of Lynnwood on display at Senior Center

Ever wonder what Lynnwood was like in the 1920s? Historical photos of the city are now in display at the Lynnwood Senior Center through March.

Did you know Lynnwood was once the second highest egg producing community in the nation? A demonstration farm showed people how to raise poultry for eggs and how to grow nuts, berries, vegetables and other cash crops to feed their families and make a living off their land.

The exhibit photos are courtesy of the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association (LAMHA). Find out more at www.alderwood.org.