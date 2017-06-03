Holly House to host fundraiser at Brier Pizza June 6

Holly House, which provides holiday gifts for Edmonds School District children in need, is hosting a fundraiser at Brier Pizza this Tuesday, June 6 from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Eat lunch or dinner and Brier Pizza will donate 25 percent of sales to Holly House. Meet characters Moana, Elena of Avalor and Spiderman from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Raffle tickets will be sold and Holly House will be collecting new socks and underwear for children and teens.

Brier Pizza is located at 23621 Brier Road in Brier.

To learn more, visit the Holly House website.