Holly House posts donation wish list on Amazon.com

Holly House has made it easier than ever to donate to local kids in need this holiday season.

Items the organization needs can be found on an Amazon.com wishlist. Click here to view the list.

Desired items range from toys to umbrellas, from sleeping bags to basic clothing items. Warm pajama pants, socks and underwear in all sizes are especially needed.

When purchasing from Amazon, gift givers can choose to have their Holly House gifts sent directly to the organization.

Once you have selected the items you wish to donate, you can also click this link to purchase those items, and My Neighborhood News Network (MLTnews, Lynnwood Today and My Edmonds News) will receive a small commission. You pay the same amount as if you went to Amazon directly while helping support local news.

Holly House is a local non-profit organization that organizes a holiday gift giveaway for Snohomish County kids in need. Their annual event will be held on the weekend of Dec. 9-11. Volunteers are needed for that weekend — for more information, click here.