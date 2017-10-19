Homes evacuated after mudslide ruptures natural gas line early Thursday

1 of 4

About 40 people in 30 homes were evacuated in a north Edmonds neighborhood early Thursday morning after a 50-foot-by-100-foot mudslide crashed into a house, rupturing a natural gas line.

South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said that Edmonds police began knocking on doors around 3:55 a.m. to evacuate residences near the damaged home, which was located on 73rd Place West north of Meadowdale Beach Road.

Puget Sound Energy crews repaired the leak by 7 a.m., but residents won’t be allowed back into the area until the gas has dissipated and it’s safe to return, she said.

Edmonds police said that engineers have been called in to perform a geotechnical evaluation of the slide area to determine if its safe for people to return to their homes.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.