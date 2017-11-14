HomeStreet Bank donates $5K to Trinity Place, Pathways for Women

Marilla Sargent, far right, vice president and branch manager for the Mountlake Terrace branch of HomeStreet Bank, presented a $5,000 check to the YWCA to support its Snohomish County-based work on Pathways for Women and Trinity Place. Pathways for Women is a local non-profit that works with the YWCA to house local homeless moms and their kids, and Trinity Place is a transitional housing complex in Lynnwood. Accepting the check are YWCA board members, from left, Pam Harkins, Jean Bartell Barber and Pam Daniels.

