Hostess recalls White Peppermint Twinkies for salmonella concerns

Hostess, a nationwide baking company well known for several of its pastries, is voluntarily recalling a batch of White Peppermint Twinkies because it may have been contaminated with salmonella.

The coating on the Twinkies contains milk powder ingredients that have been recalled by Valley Milk Products due to a concern of salmonella contamination.

According to a press release by the FDA, no illnesses have been reported to date, and none of the confectionery coating sampled has tested positive for Salmonella. However, Hostess is initiating a voluntary recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

The recall only applies to the White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies with UPC 888109111571. The cakes were only sold in multi-pack boxes containing nine individually wrapped cakes. This recall does not affect any other Hostess products or other forms of Twinkies. The products were sold to mass merchandisers, grocery stores, distributors, dollar stores and convenience stores throughout the United States.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are urged to discontinue consumption and may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

