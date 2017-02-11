A howlin’ good time! Lynndale Dog Park now open

1 of 5

Dozens of two- and four-legged community members gathered in front of Lynndale Park’s new dog park on Saturday morning to witness the ribbon cutting and enjoy the first off-leash dog park in the City of Lynnwood.

Mayor Nicola Smith said she has heard many requests for a dog park, and was proud to finally open one in the city.

“You have consistently told us we need a dog park,” she said.

Parks Superintendent Eric Peterson described the park’s amenities. There are two open areas, one for outgoing dogs and one for shy dogs. The larger area is equipped with several pieces of agility training equipment, like a walking ramp, adjustable jump and tunnel. The smaller area has a set of weave poles so shy dogs can also practice their skills.

Outside the fenced area is a water fountain equipped with a lower trough, so dogs can easily access water.

“I heard a lot of ideas and I hope we got everything you wanted,” Peterson said.

The dog park is located on the north side of Lynndale Park, next to the skate park and near the intersection of Olympic View Drive and Homeview Drive. To read the dog park’s rules, click here.

–Story and photos by Natalie Covate