Immunity, genetics and vaccine policy conference set for March 11

“The Future of Immunity: Genetic & Environmental Factors” is the topic of conference to be presented Saturday, March 11, by the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowedge and Informed Choice Washington at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., in Lynnwood.

According to event organizers, the day-long event, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., will explore immunity, epigenetics, environmental and nutritional Factors, and the need for vaccine policy reform.

Speakers include evolutionary biologist James Lyons-Weiler, PhD; science journalist Jennifer Margulis, PhD; research scholar Mary Holland, JD and immunologist Tetyana Obukhanych, PhD.

Open to the general public, cost is $30 to attend.

