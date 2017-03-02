Internet & Social Media Safety seminar for parents March 16

The Edmonds Police Department is presenting a program, “Internet & Social Media Safety: What Every Parent Should Know,” from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 16 in the Public Safety Building, 250 5th Ave. N.

The program, which is open to all those interested regardless of where you live, is presented by Detective Stacie Trykar. Among the questions she will address: How do you keep your kids safe? What are the current, trending sites that are getting kids into trouble?