Investigation complete on Scriber Lake Road fire; cause remains unknown

The Lynnwood Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team have completed their onsite investigation into the Jan. 25 structure fire at the construction site of a senior apartment complex, located at the 19800 block of Scriber Lake Road.

The cause of the fire appears to be non-criminal in nature; however, the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

The site will be turned over to the Fire Marshal’s Office and building officials who will work with the property owner to secure the scene and begin recovery efforts. Scriber Lake Road will remain closed until the site can be properly secured. The City of Lynnwood asks that the public continue to stay clear of this area until that work is completed.

Snohomish County PUD restored power to the Tanglewood Apartment Complex early Wednesday morning, and those tenants were able to return to their homes. The 36 units of the Lynnview Apartment building remain uninhabitable due to smoke, heat and water damage.