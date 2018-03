Even if winter is not officially over, it’s sure going to feel like it this weekend, our online news partner The Seattle Times reports.

The forecast includes dry weather, sun and highs that are expected to reach into the 60s in some areas of the Puget Sound region and the upper 50s in others.

“If you want to be outside, it looks like this is going to be a good time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski said.

You can read more here.