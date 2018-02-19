January students of the month: Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools

Lynnwood High
Student name: Dillon Mathews
Mother’s name: Alison Mathews
Father’s name: Tim Mathews
GPA: 3.645
Clubs & Activities: Tri-M, Keyclub, Jazz band
Athletics: Soccer
Awards: Honor roll
Community Service: Key club, Tri-M
Significant School Project: Lynnwood Food Drive
Future Educational Goals: College
Future Career Goals: Business owner
Student name: Wendy Vu
Mother’s Name: Quyen Tran
Father’s name: Nam Vu
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Hi-Q, Key Club, Swim, Link Crew, InterAct
Athletics: Swim
Honors: Swim Captain
Community Service: Key Club
Future Educational Goals: A short term goal is definitely getting into a good university, fingers crossed for UW!
Future Career Goals: I am still currently deciding what I want to do with my life.
Meadowdale High School
Student Name: Matthew Johnson
Mother’’s name: Sherri Woods
Father’s name: Mark Johnson
GPA: 3.8
Clubs & Activities: Bassist in Orchestra, Link Leader Stream Team, National Honor Society Member
Athletics: Football, Track
Honors: Captain of the Football Team; Link Leader
Awards: Rotary Student of the Month; Student of the Quarter; Second Team All WESCO Middle Linebacker
Community Service: Link Leader; volunteer for Meadowdale Summer Camps; Feeding the Homeless in Seattle through Operation Night Watch.
Future Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university
Future Career Goals: To utilize my business and marketing degree to work somewhere where I can manage and contribute to large scale businesses and projects.
Student Name: Camille Gates
Mother’s Name: Clare Gates
Father’s Name: Andy Gates
GPA: 4.0
Clubs & Activities: Link club, Hi-Q, and National Honor Society
Honors: Link leader of the month, and Junior Rotary Student of the Month
Community Service: Peer tutor and volunteer at Boyer’s Children Clinic
Future Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university and, hopefully, be a part of their engineering program.