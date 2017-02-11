January Students of the Month: Meadowdale and Lynnwood high schools

Meadowdale High School
Student Name: Wendy Awuah
Mother’s Name: Juliana Boateng
Father’s Name: Daniel Awuah
GPA: 3.92
Clubs & Activities: I am part of LINK, BSU, and P.R.I.D.E
ASB: I am an Executive Officer as the Activities Coordinator
Honors: I am in National Honors Society
Community Service: I tutor after school at the Meadowdale Library.
Significant School Project: Liam Ball and I are planning a diversity assembly to recognize the different ethnicities and cultures at Meadowdale.
Current Employment: I am a sales associate at Kohl’s.
Future Educational Goals: I plan to go to college and major in chemistry.
Future Career Goals: I plan to be a pharmacist.
Student Name: Michael Fishman
Mother’s Name: Nancy Fishman
Father’s Name: Stanley Fishman
Clubs & Activities: Third year member of Meadowdale High Impressions Vocal Jazz
Athletics: Club Soccer with SK United
Awards: Outstanding Soloist, Columbia Basin College Jazz Festival; Outstanding Soloist, Frank DeMiero Jazz Festival
Community Service: Two years serving as Religious and Cultural Vice President of the Northwest region of the North American Federation for Temple Youth (NFTY-NW)
Current Employment: Fifth year as Song Leading Madrich at Temple Beth Am
Lynnwood High School
Student Name: Hazel Cramer
Mother’s Name: Emily Lauderback
Father’s Name: Hawk Cramer
GPA: 3.8
Clubs & Activities: Editor in Chief of the Royal Gazette, and a part of The Royal Act Players.
ASB: Proud member of LHS Leadership Class as well as ASB serving as Executive Board President
Honors: Currently taking AP Government and Political Science, AP Environmental Science, and AP Literature
Significant School Project: I am working towards building a positive environment at my school.
Current Employment: I have been employed at the Brooks Running Outlet for almost two years.
Future Educational Goals: I will be attending University of Montana and working to develop my writing and leadership skills.
Future Career Goals: To become a Journalist in order to call social justice, sustainability and equity problems to the attention of readers in the U.S.
Anything else we should know? I am a huge Lynnwood Royals fan and enjoy running.
Student Name: Eric Michael Strong
Mother’s Name: Vicki Strong
Father’s Name: Scott Strong
GPA: 3.526
Clubs & Activities: Tri-M
Athletics: Cross Country
Honors: A 5 on the AP calculus AB test
Community Service: Food drive volunteering for Tr-M
Future Educational Goals: Earn a math major in college and graduate
Future Career Goals: Get a job in the math field