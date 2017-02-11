January Students of the Month: Meadowdale and Lynnwood high schools

Meadowdale High School

Student Name: Wendy Awuah

Mother’s Name: Juliana Boateng

Father’s Name: Daniel Awuah

GPA: 3.92

Clubs & Activities: I am part of LINK, BSU, and P.R.I.D.E

ASB: I am an Executive Officer as the Activities Coordinator

Honors: I am in National Honors Society

Community Service: I tutor after school at the Meadowdale Library.

Significant School Project: Liam Ball and I are planning a diversity assembly to recognize the different ethnicities and cultures at Meadowdale.

Current Employment: I am a sales associate at Kohl’s.

Future Educational Goals: I plan to go to college and major in chemistry.

Future Career Goals: I plan to be a pharmacist.

Student Name: Michael Fishman

Mother’s Name: Nancy Fishman

Father’s Name: Stanley Fishman

Clubs & Activities: Third year member of Meadowdale High Impressions Vocal Jazz

Athletics: Club Soccer with SK United

Awards: Outstanding Soloist, Columbia Basin College Jazz Festival; Outstanding Soloist, Frank DeMiero Jazz Festival

Community Service: Two years serving as Religious and Cultural Vice President of the Northwest region of the North American Federation for Temple Youth (NFTY-NW)

Current Employment: Fifth year as Song Leading Madrich at Temple Beth Am

Lynnwood High School

Student Name: Hazel Cramer

Mother’s Name: Emily Lauderback

Father’s Name: Hawk Cramer

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities: Editor in Chief of the Royal Gazette, and a part of The Royal Act Players.

ASB: Proud member of LHS Leadership Class as well as ASB serving as Executive Board President

Honors: Currently taking AP Government and Political Science, AP Environmental Science, and AP Literature

Significant School Project: I am working towards building a positive environment at my school.

Current Employment: I have been employed at the Brooks Running Outlet for almost two years.

Future Educational Goals: I will be attending University of Montana and working to develop my writing and leadership skills.

Future Career Goals: To become a Journalist in order to call social justice, sustainability and equity problems to the attention of readers in the U.S.

Anything else we should know? I am a huge Lynnwood Royals fan and enjoy running.

Student Name: Eric Michael Strong

Mother’s Name: Vicki Strong

Father’s Name: Scott Strong

GPA: 3.526

Clubs & Activities: Tri-M

Athletics: Cross Country

Honors: A 5 on the AP calculus AB test

Community Service: Food drive volunteering for Tr-M

Future Educational Goals: Earn a math major in college and graduate

Future Career Goals: Get a job in the math field