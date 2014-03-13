This is My Job: Shannon Sessions, owner of Safety Sessions

Shannon Sessions was the face of the Lynnwood Police Department for nearly a decade.

Sessions was the department’s Crime Prevention Specialist and Public Information Officer. Prior to the Lynnwood Police Department, she was the editor of the Lynnwood Enterprise newspaper.

1. What is your job title and how would you describe your business?

I am the Director and Owner of Safety Sessions™

Safety Sessions is your local, friendly safety expert empowering life-long skills to protect yourself and your most valuable assets: Family, Home, Work and School.

2. How long have you been working in this field and what background do you bring to the business?

I have a versatile background in public safety, crime prevention, and dealing with the public and families during high profile incidents involving police and fire activity.

Through the Lynnwood Police Department and my business, Safety Sessions™, I’ve taught a multitude of safety courses for seniors, parents, children, school personnel, community organizations, businesses, churches and more; focusing a variety of programs on safety for the individual and the well-being of others.

Also, as a Police Department and City Emergency Operations Center Public Information Officer I have often been on the front line disseminating information about a variety of public safety incidents (both routine and high profile) to the media at large. I am also a former reporter/editor-in-charge of a local newspaper in the Puget Sound area where I reported on Public Safety issues in South Snohomish and North King Counties.

Working on “both sides of the caution tape” has given me a unique perspective on who are affected when bad things happen.

Previous to Session’s civilian employment, she was a firefighter in the United States Air Force and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications/Journalism from the University of Washington.

3. What is the best part of your job/business?

I get to make a positive difference in people’s lives on a daily basis – and that’s very cool! I get to teach serious, critical -sometimes scary – topics while still adding humor and grace without instilling fear.

Also, now having my own business, I simply have control of my own time, which is a blessing for me and my family – along with having a passion for public safety I am also a wife and mother of five.

4. If you could use four words to describe your job/business, what would they be?

Empowering, Authentic, Effective – and Fun!

5. What are the qualities needed to be successful in your job/business?

Self discipline, excellent inter-personal skills and a great network of awesome people and organizations to work with.

6. Anything else you want readers to know?

Yes! Safety Sessions™ also now offers American Heart Association (AHA) certified CPR/AED and First Aid Courses. Sessions has teamed up with her longtime Firefighter/EMT husband, Keith Sessions, and they both are instructors for these needed and often required certified courses.

For more information on Safety Sessions, go to www.safetysessions.net,