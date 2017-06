A Lynnwood K-9 officer assisted with the capture of a burglary suspect Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m. as a commercial burglary alarm at a salvage yard located in the 18300 block of Highway 99. According to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty, a 36-year-old man was discovered hiding in the yard by Ofc. Warren Creech and his K-9 partner Earl.

The subject has been booked at the Snohomish County Jail for burglary.