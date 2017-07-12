K-9 track attempted Wednesday morning after attempted break-in

Lynnwood Police responded to an attempted break-in in the 17500 block of 52nd Avenue West on Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 8 a.m., according to Lynnwood Police Sgt. Sean Doty. A resident was home at the time.

“The resident saw a subject attempting to get through a second floor window,” Doty said. “When the suspect saw the resident, he retreated and fled in an unknown direction.”

The resident described the suspect as a white man, possibly in his 20s, wearing a black jacket. Police set up a containment perimeter in the area and attempted a K-9 track, but the suspect was not located.