Kids can Explore Newton’s Laws of Motion by designing and building a Rube Goldberg machine during a class at the Lynnwood Library on Thursday, Oct. 12.

A Rube Goldberg machine is a machine that completes a simple task in a complicated way. The theme of the machine on Thursday is “trick or treat.”

The class is appropriate for kids in 3rd grade and up. It runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.