Kids in grades K-8 can sign up now for mini-cheerleader camp through Lynnwood HS

Kids in kindergarten through 8th grade can learn to cheer with the Lynnwood Royals Cheerleaders during a mini-cheerleader camp next month.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8 at the Lynnwood High School gym, 18218 North Rd. in Bothell.

Participation in the cheer camp will include t-shirt with pre-registration, pom poms and an experience joining the Royals Cheer Squad for a half-time performance at the Breast Cancer Awareness Royals football game on October 13th, 2017 at 7 p.m. vs. Meadowdale (call time for performers is 6:15 p.m. Parents and family will need to pay the entrance fee to the game to watch.)

The camp costs $35 per mini-cheerleader or $60 for two. To get a free t-shirt, pre-registration is required by Sept. 29, though the $35 registration can be completed at the door without a t-shirt. Pink bows will also be available for an additional $5 via pre-order and during the camp while supplies last.

To participate, download print, and fill out the forms available at this link, see any LHS cheerleader or pick up a form at the LHS ASB office. Return the completed form to LHS C/O Amber Torres, 18218 North Road, Bothell, WA 98012.

You may mail in payment (must be received before Sept. 29) or pay directly, cash or check, at the LHS ASB office. All checks must be payable to Edmonds School District. If you have any questions, contact Coach Amber Torres at 425-599-0234 or lynnwoodroyalscheer@gmail.com.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at this link.