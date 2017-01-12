Do you know this man? Wanted for guitar theft

1 of 3

The Lynnwood Police Department is investigating the theft of four guitars from Kennelly Keys (4918 196th St. S.W.) in late December.

The suspect, pictured here, was seen on surveillance video taking the four missing guitars, described as two Jaguars, one Thinline Tele and one Strat. The incident occurred on Dec. 29. The suspect is known to be associated with a red minivan.

If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to contact Lynnwood Det. Bill Koonce at 425-754-4030 or by emailing wkoonce@LynnwoodWA.gov.