LAMHA to host talk by local historian, author about latest book

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association will be hosting Dick Blumenthal, local author and historian on Saturday, Feb. 24.

He will discuss his latest book, “How many Islands? A History around Lake Washington.”

“The early history of Lake Washington is fascinating enough all on its own,” the back of the book states. “But combine conventional history with the oral tradition of imparting knowledge between generations, you’ve got a playful academic romp on your hands. In addition to an examination of early land owners around the lake and a tour of our first settlements, this text explores the islands that exist within the lake.”

He will be speaking at the cottage at Heritage Park, located at 19903 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. For more information about the society, visit www.alderwood.org, email to info@lderwood.org or call 425-775-4694.