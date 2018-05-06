Larsen staff members to hold mobile office hours in Mukilteo on May 10

Constituents of Rep. Rick Larsen (WA-02) are invited to meet one-on-one with his staff at a mobile office hours event in Mukilteo, WA on May 10.

Larsen’s staff hold monthly “mobile office hours” events to provide constituents assistance with federal agencies, including issues such as:

· Social Security Administration benefits

· Department of Veterans Affairs disability claims

· IRS refund issues

· U.S. immigration matters

· Office of Personnel Management retirement benefits

A team from Larsen’s office will be available to meet with constituents at the Mukilteo Public Library from 6-7:30 p.m.

Anyone unable to attend this event may call Larsen’s Everett office at (425) 252-3188 to schedule a meeting in one of his district offices.

In 2017, Larsen’s office was able to assist 350 constituents who were facing issues with federal agencies.

Larsen will not be present for this event. If constituents wish to relay a message, staff will be able to pass any comments and concerns along.

Thursday, May 10

Larsen’s staff will hold mobile office hours

6-7:30 p.m.

Mukilteo Public Library, Meeting Room

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd, Mukilteo, WA