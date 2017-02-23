Last chance to take survey for Edmonds School District start time

The Edmonds School District is seeking feedback from families and community members on the possibility of changing start times in the future.

The move is not unique to the Edmonds School District — other districts in Washington, including the Seattle School District, have recently made the change to later start times. The trend comes as studies show benefits to adolescent health and ability to focus if they are able to sleep later into the day.

The survey is available in six languages. The survey is open to anyone who lives in the Edmonds School District boundaries, whether or not they currently have students attending school, as some options may require a levy to pass in order to fund necessary resources for the respective option.

The survey will be open until the night of Friday, Feb. 24, officially closing at 11:59 p.m. The Schools Start Times Task Force will reconvene on Feb. 28 to discuss the survey results.

The full letter emailed to families on Feb. 10 is below, along with links to the survey in each language:

The Edmonds School District Start Times Task Force needs your feedback as they explore the possibility of changing school start times. School start times, particularly high schools, has been a prominent topic of conversation both nationally and locally the last few years. The Task Force is well aware that any change to school start times will impact families, staff, and the community. Therefore, we are asking all District stakeholders to provide feedback on these proposals. The committee will consider the results of the survey and determine which proposal, if any, to forward to the School Board for consideration.

For more information on the work of the Schools Start Times Task Force: http://www.edmonds.wednet. edu/Page/12743

