Time is running out for families looking to sign up for spring sports at the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club.

Spring sports signups for volleyball and flag football will end on Friday, March 17.

Volleyball is for girls and boys in grades 1 through 12, and flag football is for boys and girls ages 5 through 17.

For more details call the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club at 425-774-3022 or e-mail Paul, pkeen@bgcsc.org.

To learn more about the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club, click https://bgcsc.org/snohomish- clubs/alderwood-club/ alderwood-sports/.