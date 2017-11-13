Latest November 2017 election results for Lynnwood

Votes are continuing to be counted in the November 2017 general election. Here is the latest from Lynnwood-area races of interest, as released by Snohomish County Elections at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13:

City of Lynnwood

City of Lynnwood Mayor 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Nicola Smith 3,566 56.94% Total 6,263 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 1 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Christine Frizzell 3,195 52.36% Total 6,102 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ian Cotton 3,304 54.25% Total 6,090 100.00%

City of Lynnwood Council Position 3 33/33 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ruth Ross 3,084 51.03% Total 6,044 100.00%

Fire District 1 Commissioner

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3 136/136 100.00%

Vote Count Percent David F. Chan 9,491 51.31% Total 18,498 100.00%

Edmonds School District Board of Directors:

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Ann McMurray 15,728 54.69% Total 28,761 100.00%

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4 169/169 100.00%

Vote Count Percent Deborah Kilgore 17,093 59.49% Total 28,732 100.00%

You can see complete Snohomish County election results here. The next count will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.