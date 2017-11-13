Latest November 2017 election results for Lynnwood

Votes are continuing to be counted in the November 2017 general election. Here is the latest from Lynnwood-area races of interest, as released by Snohomish County Elections at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13:
City of Lynnwood
|City of Lynnwood Mayor
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|213
|
|Over Votes
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|George Hurst
|2,690
|42.95%
|Nicola Smith
|3,566
|56.94%
|Write-In (if any)
|7
|0.11%
|Total
|6,263
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 1
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|372
|
|Over Votes
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Christine Frizzell
|3,195
|52.36%
|Van AuBuchon
|2,893
|47.41%
|Write-In (if any)
|14
|0.23%
|Total
|6,102
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 2
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|385
|
|Over Votes
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ian Cotton
|3,304
|54.25%
|Shanon Tysland
|2,773
|45.53%
|Write-In (if any)
|13
|0.21%
|Total
|6,090
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 3
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|432
|
|Over Votes
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Rosamaria Graziani
|2,949
|48.79%
|Ruth Ross
|3,084
|51.03%
|Write-In (if any)
|11
|0.18%
|Total
|6,044
|100.00%
Fire District 1 Commissioner
|Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
|136/136 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1864
|
|Over Votes
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|David F. Chan
|9,491
|51.31%
|Michael Ellis
|8,943
|48.35%
|Write-In (if any)
|64
|0.35%
|Total
|18,498
|100.00%
Edmonds School District Board of Directors:
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|4115
|
|Over Votes
|10
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ann McMurray
|15,728
|54.69%
|Mitchell Below
|12,955
|45.04%
|Write-In (if any)
|78
|0.27%
|Total
|28,761
|100.00%
| Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|4140
|
|Over Votes
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deborah Kilgore
|17,093
|59.49%
|Cathy Baylor
|11,516
|40.08%
|Write-In (if any)
|123
|0.43%
|Total
|28,732
|100.00%
You can see complete Snohomish County election results here. The next count will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.