Latest November 2017 election results for Lynnwood

Votes are continuing to be counted in the November 2017 general election. Here is the latest from Lynnwood-area races of interest, as released by Snohomish County Elections at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13:

City of Lynnwood

City of Lynnwood Mayor
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 213
Over Votes 1
Vote Count Percent
George Hurst 2,690 42.95%
Nicola Smith 3,566 56.94%
Write-In (if any) 7 0.11%
Total 6,263 100.00%

 

City of Lynnwood Council Position 1
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 372
Over Votes 3
Vote Count Percent
Christine Frizzell 3,195 52.36%
Van AuBuchon 2,893 47.41%
Write-In (if any) 14 0.23%
Total 6,102 100.00%

 

City of Lynnwood Council Position 2
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 385
Over Votes 2
Vote Count Percent
Ian Cotton 3,304 54.25%
Shanon Tysland 2,773 45.53%
Write-In (if any) 13 0.21%
Total 6,090 100.00%

 

City of Lynnwood Council Position 3
33/33 100.00%
Under Votes 432
Over Votes 1
Vote Count Percent
Rosamaria Graziani 2,949 48.79%
Ruth Ross 3,084 51.03%
Write-In (if any) 11 0.18%
Total 6,044 100.00%

Fire District 1 Commissioner

Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
136/136 100.00%
Under Votes 1864
Over Votes 7
Vote Count Percent
David F. Chan 9,491 51.31%
Michael Ellis 8,943 48.35%
Write-In (if any) 64 0.35%
Total 18,498 100.00%

Edmonds School District Board of Directors:

Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 4115
Over Votes 10
Vote Count Percent
Ann McMurray 15,728 54.69%
Mitchell Below 12,955 45.04%
Write-In (if any) 78 0.27%
Total 28,761 100.00%
Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
169/169 100.00%
Under Votes 4140
Over Votes 14
Vote Count Percent
Deborah Kilgore 17,093 59.49%
Cathy Baylor 11,516 40.08%
Write-In (if any) 123 0.43%
Total 28,732 100.00%

You can see complete Snohomish County election results here. The next count will be released at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14.

