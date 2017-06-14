League of Women Voters to host commissioner candidate forum and RFA info session June 21

The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County will host a Candidate Forum for candidates for Fire District One Board of Commissioners, Position #3, at the Lynnwood library on Wednesday, June 21, from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m.

Incumbent David F. Chan is being challenged in the Aug. 1 Primary Election by P. Brent Ciafolo, Michael Ellis, Brandy Donaghy and Brandon Richards, and people living within Fire District 1’s area will see them appear on the ballot. The position term is for six years. The League will moderate during candidates’ statements.

The program will also include an informative session on the proposed Regional Fire Authority (RFA) which will appear on the August ballot. If the proposal is approved by voters, the Lynnwood Fire Department and Snohomish County Fire District One will be consolidated into a single regional fire agency, allowing for standardization of procedures, training and administration, and coordination of resources. The RFA would be implemented on Oct. 1, 2017 and be funded by a property tax levy, beginning in 2018.

The forum is co-sponsored with Sno-Isle Libraries and Snohomish County Elections. The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.