Learn about Lynnwood Cares program during four community presentations this year



The City of Lynnwood has launched an initiative called “Lynnwood Cares” which is focused on community health and safety priorities aimed at improving quality of life and creating a vibrant, connected neighborhood.

City officials say the goal of the program is “to empower community members to work with the city on issues that matter most to them.”

There will be four presentations in 2018. Community members are invited to see the presentations, enjoy dinner and conversations about the Lynnwood Cares program.

The presentations will be given from 4-6 p.m. on March 22, June 14, Sept. 27 and Dec. 13, at Fire Station 15, 18800 44th Ave. W. To register to attend one of these presentations, click here.