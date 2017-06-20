Learn about EdCC’s new Bachelor’s degree program Saturday at Lynnwood Library

Those interested in becoming a health care professional with training from Edmonds Community College can learn more about the school’s new, first-ever Bachelor’s degree program during an event Saturday at the Lynnwood library.

The new Bachelor’s degree program available at Edmonds Community College is the Bachelor of Applied Science in Child, Youth and Family Studies. In that program, students focus on strength-based prevention that supports children and families.

The event on Saturday, June 24 runs from 10-11 a.m. in the library’s Creative Tech Center. The Lynnwood library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.

The event is free, but registration is required to attend. Click here for the registration form.