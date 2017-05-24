Learn more about Edmonds CC’s STEM offerings during event at Lynnwood Library Saturday

Prospective students can learn more about Edmonds Community College’s opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) during an event at the Lynnwood Library this Saturday.

In the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, Edmonds Community College provides many opportunities for students. Explore aerospace, computer information science, engineering, game development, material science, robotics and more.

Edmonds CC is even the home for the National Research Center for Materials Technology Education, leading the national effort materials technology.

The event on Saturday, May 27 begins at 10 a.m. and runs for about one hour. Registration is requested at this link.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.