Legislators, teachers to lead forum on school support Saturday, March 11

State Reps. Ruth Kagi, Strom Peterson and Cindy Ryu will join teachers from the Edmonds and Shoreline education associations for “Education Funding Forum: A Conversation with Legislators” Saturday, March 11, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave. N.E., Shoreline.

Kagi and Ryu represent the 32nd Legislative District, including south Edmonds, the city of Lynnwood, part of Mountlake Terrace, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.

Peterson represents the 21st Legislative District including most of Edmonds, unincorporated areas north of Edmonds and Lynnwood and northeast of Lynnwood, all of Mukilteo and part of south Everett.