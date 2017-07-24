Let’s Get ReadyTogether: How will you stay in touch with family if disaster strikes?

Before disaster strikes, talk to your family about developing a family communications plan so you can stay in touch. You can learn more in this latest in a series of “ReadyTogether” video tips.

It’s part of a campaign launched by Snohomish County Fire District 1 in partnership with the My Neighborhood News Network (My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today), and sponsored by ServPro.

