Let’s Talk Fitness: Fun Summer Teen Fitness

Are you, or do you know, a teen who would benefit from a unique fitness program designed to develop strength and endurance, all while having fun?

RowFIT TEEN

This summer, 6 Movements Fitness will offer its popular RowFIT classes to teens entering grades 8-12.

RowFIT combines indoor rowing with body weight exercises to provide fun, energetic, full body conditioning.

No prior rowing experience is required. Classes are scalable so those new to fitness training can work out alongside those who are more fit or experienced.

RowFIT classes are led by former college athletes who are certified rowing instructors and experienced at teaching teen fitness and rowing.

Benefits of Rowing

Indoor rowing, also known as “erging,” is an easy-to-learn, effective way to build strength, endurance, mobility and power. Great for improving general fitness, rowing is also an excellent cross-training tool used by elite athletes to improve performance.

Summer Series

Four, two-week series will be offered during July and August. Each series includes indoor rowing instruction, heart-rate monitored workouts, performance measurements and fun team racing.

Classes will be held Tuesdays & Thursdays from 1:00 pm – 2:30pm at 6 Movements Fitness Studio in Edmonds.

Sign Up Early

Series and Summer Season Passes are available for purchase now. Participants may sign up for one or more or all four 2-week series.

Due to popularity, early sign up is recommended.

To reserve your rower visit 6movements.com/teen-rowing or call 6 Movements studio at (206) 546-6683.

