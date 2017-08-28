Letter to the Editor: Cathy Baylor prefers organic infill materials on turf fields

Dear Editor:

Yeah for Cathy Baylor!

She, unlike the present president of the board, Susan Philips, understands the need to protect our children from the toxic crumb rubber fill inexplicably being installed in all the districts new playing fields.

Parents need to be informed on this toxic substance. The Edmonds City Council has banned it in their publicly funded fields and the EPA is finally in the midst of a comprehensive review of this carcinogenic, hormone disrupting substance. Seattle, Shoreline, and other districts and municipalities are restricting it’s use.

For a few more dollars a completely safe alternative is available, organic cork. The Meadowdale Playfields, also a neighborhood Park, was recently approved for crumb rubber fill over the objections of vocal community members.

To no avail, the Edmonds School District was pro-toxic crumb rubber and owned the property, even though it is in Lynnwood and the Lynnwood City Council was providing the bulk of the funding ($6 million). An entrenched Lynnwood city administrator, Nicholas Barnett, project manager for this Meadowdale project, was pro-crumb rubber from the outset and actually bypassed the city council by taking his proposal to the Edmonds School Board first, knowing they would approve the toxic fill and thereby tying the hands of his own city council in the decision making process.

Only George Hurst, now running for Mayor of Lynnwood, had the foresight and wisdom to vote against the toxic fill, as time ran out for the project to be finalized. Not only the toxic playing field fill is an issue, but the copious and extensive spraying of toxic weed killers on all the school grounds that our children use must be curtailed.

We need less “chemical” exposure in our lives these days and in the future.

Vote for Cathy in the November election and help turn the pro toxic chemicals culture of the Edmonds School Board around.

Thank you!

Julia J. Garmire, Meadowdale neighborhood