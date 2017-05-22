Letter to the Editor: Everyone benefits from rent control

Dear Editor:

I am a disabled senior about to lose my home due to insufficient income. I’ve had less than $100 in raises from social security in the last 10 years. Now my landlord wants over $200 more for rent for a small space in an Mobile Home Park. This would represent far more than half my income. I was struggling before, now it will be impossible. I don’t want to live in a shelter. Shelters are for animals. I need a home of my own that I can afford to keep!

I wish to alert the voters that RCW 35.21.830, the No Rent Control Law, need to be repealed if we want to keep Seniors and Families from becoming homeless. This law was pushed through and lobbied for by wealthy corporations that don’t care one whit about the our communities or families.

This problem negatively affects everyone. Homeowners are suffering from artificially increased property taxes as well as multiple generations living at home because of the lack of affordable housing. Renters are not able to keep up with the rising costs. Small business are leaving.

The outcome will be a gradual shutdown of services in our state and eventually complete economic collapse as the housing market bubbles and crumbles once again.

Countries that practice rent control have nationwide living wages, and people can afford a decent place to live. We’ve tried it their way and it’s not working!

I’ve started a petition to address this issue: http://petitions.moveon.org/sign/stop-homelessness-repeal?source=c.em&r_by=10860476.

Sincerely,

Terri Haney

Lynnwood, Washington