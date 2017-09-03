Letter to editor: Making the Edmonds School District a loving place for every student

To the editor,

I am a candidate for Edmonds School Board. Recently, I discovered that one of my campaign signs had been defaced by anti-Semitic graffiti. My first thought was, “This doesn’t feel like home,” and my instinct was to retreat from the public eye and protect my children. Then I remembered all the love and attention they have received over the years from so many in our community, to become the terrific boys they are today. I’m not going to allow a small-minded attack to diminish all we’ve accomplished together.

Eleven years ago, my husband and I chose Lynnwood the way I think a lot of parents do: find a neighborhood with the best schools you can afford. Find a place that feels like home. And we chose well: my children have been raised by a village of caring teachers, staff, and other parents and concerned adults in our neighborhood. It’s one reason I’m running for School Board Director, to continue to give at least as much as I receive.

When experts talk about equity, inclusion, and removing barriers to learning, I think what they’re really talking about is love. We all want our children to feel loved, to feel at home. We have a sense that their learning in school depends on this, because if they don’t feel loved, how will they come to love learning?

And this is how we as a community answer acts of hate, not with more hate or resignation or fear, but with resolve to create and maintain loving schools. I’m pleased and grateful every day that Edmonds School District has many talented, caring people working hard to make this a reality. In the face of bigotry, we must simply redouble our efforts to make our district a home for every child, in every school. That’s what I’m going to do, and I feel confident that I am not alone.

Sincerely,

Deborah Kilgore

Candidate, Edmonds School Director, District 4