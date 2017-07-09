Letter to the Editor: RAISE Act provides much-needed support to family caregivers

Dear Editor:

Care giving can be an emotionally, physically, and financially draining role. Across Washington State there are more than 335,000 people providing unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. In 2016, these caregivers provided an estimated 382 million hours of care valued at $4.8 billion.

My father took care of my mother for many years. Our family helped him with her care. Just recently, my cousin’s family had to put their mother in a long term care facility after several years of taking care of her at home.

I am proud to advocate for the Recognize, Assist, Include, Support and Engage (RAISE) Family Caregivers Act, now moving through the U.S. Senate as S. 1028. This bipartisan bill would provide much needed support to our nation’s caregivers.

Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association, it calls for the creation of a national strategy to address the many issues facing caregivers, including education and training, long-term services and support, and financial stability and security.

Please join me in thanking Senator Patty Murray for voting the RAISE Act in committee and in urging Senator Maria Cantwell, Congressman Rick Larsen and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal to support this much needed legislation in the coming months.

Thank you,

Barbara Hatt, Lynnwood