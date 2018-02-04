Letter to the editor: Support our teachers — vote yes for the replacement levy

Dear Editor:

We are so fortunate to have one of the finest school districts in the state. The educational programs, special services and extra-curricular activities that are provided for our students continue to receive top honors and awards for excellent achievements.

A primary reason for the success of our programs is the fact we have some of the best teachers in the country. Our teachers are dedicated, committed to excellence and are inspiring. It is imperative we do everything we can to support our educators. Voting for this replacement levy means there will be continued funding for the daily efforts of our teachers. Success of this levy will ensure there will be the necessary instructional materials, textbooks, assistance with special needs students, training sessions for the staff and support for important activities like our elementary music classes that help to keep our students in the best positive learning environment.