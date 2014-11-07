Letter to the Editor: Victoria’s Secret displays at Alderwood Mall in bad taste

Dear Editor:

I visited the Alderwood Mall on Tuesday morning and was greatly disturbed by the larger than life indecent advertising in the windows of Victoria’s Secret, Pink and Soma stores. I believe the scantily clad models were in bad taste and quite unseemly. This type of advertising goes beyond suggestive and borders on pornography.

The mall is a gathering place of multiple ages and I would be quite embarrassed to be there with family, friends or out of town guests. I find this type of advertising offensive and grossly immodest. I have shopped at two of these stores in the past and I would expect more from a shopping experience than to be confronted with this off-color advertising.

I will not be shopping those stores or any others at the mall, due to this shameless advertising, anytime soon.

I will be sharing this letter with the stores I mentioned as well as others who may have the authority to bring a more family environment back to our community.

Sincerely,

Christine Frizzell

Lynnwood