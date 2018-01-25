Letter to the editor: YWCA thanks community organizations for their support

1 of 2

Editor:

Over the holidays and through the end of 2017, YWCA’s Snohomish County community stepped up for our clients in a big way.

Some highlights include:

170 families and 20 adults were served through our Adopt-A-Family program.

Businesses like Norwest Kitchen and Remodel, Acura of Lynnwood, Symetrix, Pacific Medical Clinic, and Pur Skin Clinic in Edmonds provided holiday meals, festivities and gifts to our families at YWCA’s Pathways for Women.

Embassy Suites in Lynnwood treated one YWCA family to a night in their Presidential Suite in addition to Christmas dinner, additional meals, toys, gift cards and more.

Advanced Interior Services Inc. of Lynnwood bought toys from Toys R Us for over 100 kids at YWCA’s Family Village Lynnwood.

Mill Creek Women’s Club purchased gifts for all the children at our Pathways for Women shelter, in addition to raising money for a new security system and new appliances.

“I have never experienced anything like this before. It was the greatest gift anyone could have given me and my son. I am so full of gratitude!” said Heather O., YWCA client and Adopt-A-Family recipient.

YWCA cannot run our programs without the support from people in our community. Because our community went above and beyond, our clients were able to enjoy the holiday season, regardless of the struggles they are currently facing.

–Vicki Von Stubbe

YWCA Snohomish County Community Resource Manager